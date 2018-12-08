Ever since Proposition 2 was passed by a substantial majority of Idaho voters, including eastern Idaho voters, we have been constantly bombarded by the leadership of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. Their message since the November 6th election has been clear and consistent.
We, the citizens of Idaho do not live in a Democracy, but a Republic. And because of that, they repeatedly claim that the voters' use of Idaho’s ballot initiative law to directly pass Medicaid Expansion into law is tantamount to “mob rule.” Now, just like any other law passed by the legislature, Medicaid expansion is subject to review to ensure it is constitutional. And it will be reviewed by the Idaho Supreme Court soon.
But “mob rule”? Come on.
I voted for Proposition 2, and I don’t believe I’m a “mobster.” Indeed, I’m very offended by that term.
I’m also sure that any Idahoan who voted for Proposition 2 is also offended by that term. So who are these individuals throwing around the term “mob rule?” Those in the leadership roles of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee were not elected to their positions by the general electorate.
Indeed, after a quick review of their organizational websites, it appears that very few of them even hold public office. So the question comes to mind, who is really engaging in “mob rule”?
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls