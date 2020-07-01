I am so glad we have Bryan Smith, Doyle Beck, the Freedom Foundation, etc. to remind us who can be counted as a Republican. What would we do without them? Heaven forbid if someone doesn’t agree with their narrow worldview and gets labeled a RINO or (gasp) a liberal. Whatever happened to Reagan’s big tent?
Seems to me those espousing your conservative views are the RINOs trying to take over the party. I would suggest you go form your own party and leave us alone. You could name it Libertarian (oops, been tried), Tea Party (probably too liberal for their liking), No Party, Freedom Party (they seem to really like that word) or Crackpot Party. Then we wouldn’t be stuck with some of these characters whose only refrain seems to be, “I’m more conservative than so and so.”
Ron Grover
Iona