The president of the United States, the attorney general, the secretary of defense, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (the highest-ranking military leader in the United States) all participated in a photo-op to promote the reelection of Donald Trump.
These are the most powerful men in the United States of America. If these men are all in the president’s pocket, unable to speak up to him and unable to tell him that he is wrong, who will stand up to Mr. Trump when he decides to cancel the upcoming election? Who will stand up to Mr. Trump when he declares martial law? Who will stand up to Mr. Trump should he lose the election and decide not to leave the White House peacefully?
The secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should resign their posts immediately. The attorney general should likewise resign, but we know that will never happen — I mean, with him being Trump’s lapdog.
Save for the Civil War, this nation has never been in greater peril of destroying itself than it is right now. Let us all pray that should it come down to it, our military leaders will have the courage to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic as they have sworn to do.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot