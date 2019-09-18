Rebecca Schroeder wrote a very well worded and thoughtful column about her organization's effort to place an education funding initiative on the ballot. Presumably, this is to do what the state has failed to do: fund K-12 funding at higher levels. For those that will not take the time to visit Reclaim Idaho’s site, it’s pretty straight forward and comes directly form Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's playbook. Tax the wealthy and just like if you vote for Pedro, “All your wildest dreams will come true.”
Implicitly Reclaim Idaho admits that Idaho’s education spending and funding have been misallocated or misspent on administration by the districts. This is plain in their language where they promise, “Moneys from the fund shall not be used to pay superintendents’, principals’ or other administrators’ salaries or other compensation.”
So, whose fault then is it if not enough funds are reaching the classroom, our legislators or district administrators?
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
Shelley