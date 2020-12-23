Where are our leaders in Idaho? The Electoral College voted 306 to 232 on Dec. 14 to officially and legally elect Joseph Biden as president per the Constitution. Mr. Biden also won the popular vote by over 7 million votes. The Trump campaign and his allies lost dozens of lawsuits, including two at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Trump campaign continues to allege voter fraud in six states he lost (but not the states he won). Yet he and his lawyers have provided no proof to the courts. The six states involved have not been able to provide any evidence that fraud occurred even after multiple reviews and recounts. Apparently, the next “big one” in Mr. Trump’s plan is to convince the U.S. Congress to overthrow both the Electoral College vote and the popular vote and have Congress miraculously install him as president again.
I ask again: Why are our leaders silent? Where do their morals, integrity and allegiance lay? Will they continue to remain silent? Or perhaps they will play an active part in overthrowing the U.S. Electoral College vote and the popular will of the people, as Congressman Simpson and Gov. Little did in joining the Texas lawsuit that attempted to invalidate millions of votes in other states. Their silence can only be seen as complicity in what appears to be an attempt by Mr. Trump and others to overthrow our democracy. It’s time to hear from them.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls