Each time I go to get my prescriptions filled and am shocked by the costs I think of Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch and Rep. Simpson who have worked tirelessly to make sure drug companies can charge whatever they want. No Medicare price negotiations or bringing drugs in from other countries that are way cheaper.
Go online and see how much they get paid from these same companies. As Sen. Risch said, in an email to my friend, the drug companies have to make money too. Guess that's so they can pay their CEOs millions of dollars a year in wages and pay our politicians for their votes.
Steve Crumley
Idaho Falls