Why are our young people behaving so strangely?
It’s because most of them are members of a working-class that’s not been doing so good recently. Most of their “issues” are a natural consequence of the USA’s special-interest-driven "free enterprise" system. During the last several decades as the supply of cheap immigrant labor, both documented and otherwise, went up and more women entered the workforce (which doubled the labor pool) and while outsourcing and automation was reducing the demand for low tech “middle class” labor, what individual employees got for their work didn’t increase as hoped or expected.
While this was happening, government assurances, advertising blitzes, dual-income families, easy credit, “privatized” health care and population growth increased demand for consumer goods, housing, land and high-end services which drove up their costs.
There was also an “everyone must go to college” push that inflated its cost and their debts due to a combination of increased demand, decreased government support, plus more easy credit while driving down the value of college degrees due to increased supply.
These trends have depressed most peoples’ real wages and future prospects. Because young people aren’t as blind to some of the things that fully-acculturated grownups can’t see, they’re not behaving the way that their parents did at their age.
Because most (not all) “normal” people prefer a comforting lie to an uncomfortable truth, they don’t want to hear things like this. Most “important people" don’t either because they’re about the only ones that benefited from those trends.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls