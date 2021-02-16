Idaho Falls is having a hearing on city well No. 3 in support of the location of the new water tower. It will be located on South Capital Park located on Capital Avenue, south of the art gallery. The playground north of the parking lot will be spared, but little else of the park will remain.
All of the open area south of the parking lot between Capital Avenue and the Snake River will be occupied by the well and water tower. This grassy area is the largest open area south of Broadway, and it will be lost to this project. Idaho Falls has an alternate location along Yellowstone south of the state building and the railroad tracks but chose this park location instead.
Some parking spaces will be lost, but with the new normal of working at home to become likely, lost parking may not be an issue. Written notification of this public hearing was only sent out to "adjacent property owners." As the River Walk belongs to all citizens of Idaho Falls, it is curious to me that only a handful of residents were notified.
We live directly across the street from this park and observe constant use of the area that will be removed from public use. We have attended every public meeting around this project, and the city has never provided a justification for choosing this location.
I would like to know what the justification is for destroying our River Walk instead of losing parking.
David Morgan
Idaho Falls