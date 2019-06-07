Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican, stated after reading the Mueller report that "he was sickened by Trump's pervasive lying and his administration's dishonesty." His statements had little effect, or almost none, on his fellow Republicans, especially our two senators from Idaho, Crapo and Risch. I wrote to both of these two senators, asking them why they keep supporting this perpetual liar. I told both of them that I did not want a long letter from either of them telling me how great the members of the Senate are doing, but a simple one line answering my question. I am still waiting for their reply to my question to see what they have to say.
Eugene Ribson
Salmon