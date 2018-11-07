I am a 74-year-old white man. I am ashamed to live in America under this administration. I am deeply disturbed by the fact that 60 million Americans elected, and continue to support, Donald Trump.
Trump is the least qualified person to have ever held the office of the President of the United States of America. He shuns and ridicules our allies. He praises dictators and authoritarians around the world. He foments fear, hatred and division among Americans at his campaign-style rallies. He has lied every day since taking office. He has created concentration camps for children of people seeking asylum from danger in their home countries. He displays little empathy for targets of pipe bombs and victims of the slaughter in Pittsburgh.
Although many Republican consultants and pundits have repudiated him, most currently elected Republicans stand by him. Why? Have they no conscience? Have they no decency? Do they not care about the future of America for their children and grandchildren? Are they indifferent to children in concentration camps? Do they not care about the lies? Do they not care that the civilized world is aghast at the failure of American leadership around the globe? Are they also indifferent to pipe bombs and mass murder?
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls