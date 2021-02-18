I guess my first question is: What has taken the Post Register so long to recognize and actually print something about District 32’s illustrious state representative? It’s about time.
Over the past two plus years, I’ve written several letters concerning this person, otherwise known as Chad Christensen, about his behavior as being childish and unbecoming of someone holding state office.
I think one thing that you didn’t bring up was his citation or warning for driving a motor vehicle and using a cell phone at the same time. Gosh, I mean, after all, important people have important things to say and should not have to obey such a senseless rule. You can always call home when you’ve stopped at the grocery store to make sure you’ve got the list correct.
As stated in the Post Register on Feb. 12, “And yet the voters in District 32 elected this clown to write laws — twice.” What’s the old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls