I have marched on the bridge in the Black Lives Matter march. I do so because I have listened to those who feel their lives do not matter. Twice someone called from their cars, “All lives matter.” It is like the fire department is putting out a house fire and the neighbors run up shouting: “What about our houses? Our houses matter too.” The firefighters’ response is, “Your houses are not on fire.”
There is no anger from the marchers on our bridge. We trust our police department and most of our citizens are good people. What is causing the anger and destruction in other cities? Much of it was found not to be the protesters themselves but people from other places coming in to start trouble. A few that were arrested were from the virulent racist group, The Boogaloo Bois. And those who might be among the legitimate protesters might have felt pushed too often and too far.
It seems like every day a Black person is shot by police somewhere in this country. This will never defuse the anger. Even a trapped rabbit will fight back if you poke him with a stick long enough. There was an old proverb, attributed to the Native Americans. It went, “Never judge a man until you have walked a mile in his moccasins.”
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls