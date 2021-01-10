I recently signed a petition to have District 91 Zone 3 trustee Lara Hill recalled by the registered electors.
I have four children who attend school in District 91 and have great concern over their quality of education. I know myself and many other parents have sent numerous emails regarding these concerns, and I feel Lara Hill has failed to communicate with constituents and address concerns. My concerns are not primarily about whether we are going to school four days or two days a week, but about the quality of education my children are receiving. Below are some of the concerns I have communicated:
— Academically, many students are falling behind. Some seniors are in danger of not graduating.
— Academic grades have declined significantly. First trimester midterms showed D’s and F’s were double.
— Teachers have not received adequate training or been given sufficient tools for online school.
— Our teachers need more support. They are exhausted teaching half of the students every other day, managing online schoolwork and helping students who are quarantined.
— During the hybrid schedule, many students are receiving only two days of instruction. Students are feeling overwhelmed trying to learn the material.
— What is the transmission rate for students and teachers contracting COVID-19 from contact at school? Are we keeping track of this so that we can evaluate the effectiveness of the quarantine policy? The state of Utah announced in December that the transmission rate in schools when both individuals are wearing masks is 1%.
Erin Bingham
Idaho Falls