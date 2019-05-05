One-hundred thirty-three tons of trash are dumped into our landfills each year. Only 34.3 percent is being recycled each year.
Hi, my name Leta Messman, and my school is Alturas International Academy. In class, we have been learning about recycling effects and why it is important.
Do you recycle? Just think about it for a second. Scientists say that one person produces over 4.40 pounds of trash a day, and how many people live in Idaho Falls?
Over 61,076 people live in Idaho Falls. So that would be over 26,8734 pounds of trash a day. Like I said, only 34.3 percent is being recycled so that would only be this much 92,176 pounds being recycled.
So let’s get to the point. Why is recycling important? And why would it be important?
Let’s use paper as an example. If we recycled the paper there would be much less air pollution because each ton prevents 60 pounds of air pollution in the air. Another fact is the recycling of each ton of paper saves 17 trees and 7,000 gallons of water. Wow.
The sad thing is that we are ready are having some effects in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls has over 4-5 landfills already.
Just know that there are some reasons to recycle.
Leta Messman
Idaho Falls