I just turned 90 years old on June 3 and have been a resident of Idaho since 1966. Well over two months ago, I wrote to our two senators, Crapo and Risch, asking them a simple question. The question was: Why do both of you keep supporting Trump when he told over 9,000 lies at that time to the American people? I stated that "I did not need a long letter from either of them stating what good job they are doing."
Both Crapo and Risch have ignored by letters, an insult to an old man, a resident of Idaho, who took the time to write to them to ask a simple question expecting a simple answer. The arrogance shown by both of them is insulting to an old man when neither of them cared enough to answer my letters while both of them, like most of the Republican senators like themselves, keep themselves busy supporting the perpetually lying Trump.
Eugene Risbon
Salmon