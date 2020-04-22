The impulse to make snarky personal attacks on our public leaders is a time-tested temptation. Taking a cheap shot at a soft target is a proven attention-getting device. But it is not nearly as productive as making a spot-on criticism of a flawed policy.
COVID-19 raises vitally important medical and economic policy choices. Our nation finds itself in a life-and-death crisis. More than ever, we need temperance and restraint. Rational policy discussions can easily degrade into insults traded between warring factions. But the country at large will pay the price.
My parents did not vote for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but when the attacks on Pearl Harbor took place they were as one party, undivided. My father enlisted in the Army. My mother taught school as a single parent while Dad served in Europe.
Later, my wife and I were on-scene when the 9/11 attacks struck Manhattan. We smelled the dust, saw the tears. Not everyone around us had voted for George Bush, but people came together. Liberal and conservative, we were Americans first.
Years later, I led a panel discussion on the Patriot Act legislation. We met in a Bay Area Buddhist monastery. On the panel were a Buddhist Monk, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, the FBI Special Agent in Charge for San Francisco, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney, a national security analyst and me, the former county public defender, as moderator. It was a pan-partisan mix, liberal, libertarian, conservative and centrist. And the discussion was a model worth imitating — civil, collegial and constructive.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls