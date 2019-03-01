I recently read a column in the Post Register about a fishing contest (and I don't know if it was even local).
I don't take any issue with the author's attempt at humor but rather with the placement of the story in the paper. I thought the Commentary page was for columns and letters of political or social importance or impact on our local community; not an attempt at a story of whimsy or amusement (in which I would give it a 'B'). Maybe the PR staff felt that it's readers needed a break from usual rants and raves.
That story took up a decent sized section of the Commentary page on which I'm sure the editorial staff of the PR could have found something else to print, even if it was more letters from its wise and omniscient readers. I would expect to find a column that is based on an attempted humor to be found on the page with funnies and puzzles. Where is Mark Twain when you need him?
Just saying.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls