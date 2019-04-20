Recently the Opportunity Insights project at Harvard University released a comprehensive study of poverty, and 24/7 Wall St. evaluated 50 counties where income losses were the greatest. They released the data with the rankings and percentages in each category. I feel sad at the numbers I see and can’t imagine how families living in those counties manage to struggle through it.
I felt a sense of pride seeing that not one Idaho county was on the list. The left on these pages bashes our state, our politicians, our education and our conservative nature. Someone from the outside reading submissions from our left friends would conclude this state to be one level removed from Roman barbarians. We are so lucky to live here and to raise our families here. I am so proud of our collective efforts to make this state what it is today.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley