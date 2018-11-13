Eleven post-World War II presidents succeeded Eisenhower – Kennedy through Trump. All but one of the eleven lost support in the House mid-terms. Five presidents (JFK, LBJ, Ford, Carter and Bush senior) didn’t serve a second term.
The four largest mid-term losses were 64 seats by Obama, 54 by Clinton, 48 by Ford, and 47 by Johnson. The four best mid-term results: Nixon lost 12 seats; Bush the older lost 8; Kennedy lost 4; and Bush the younger picked up 8.
Without some democratic support, President Trump’s loss of the House will stall his legislative agenda going forward. Precious few commentators anticipate bipartisan progress … except possibly on infrastructure spending.
This is a moment of truth for national Democrats: Will they help to govern or choose to test the limits of public tolerance for partisan deadlock? Impeachment? It dies in the Senate. A failed impeachment attempt risks popular blowback. Meantime, the President has Iran, S Korea and China on his plate, and the Senate on his side.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls