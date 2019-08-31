When President Trump was informed of the potential hurricane headed to Puerto Rico he tweeted: "Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all-time record of its kind for 'anywhere.'" Maybe if Trump had attended the G7 meeting on climate change he would have gotten his answer.
The new press secretary Stephanie Grisham explained, "The president had scheduled meetings and bilateral relations with Germany and India, so a senior member of the administration attended in his stead." The problem is that both Angela Merkel and Narendra Modi were at the climate change meeting. There is a photo and the seat for the U.S. is empty.
Maybe if the senior member attended they could have answered his questions. So what is the truth? I suspect the White House isn't telling the truth since Trump wouldn't have met with a lower-level staff member from Germany and India.
I was hoping the new press secretary would speak the truth compared to Ms. Huckabee who admitted under oath that she made things up. Don't take my word, read the Mueller report for yourself. Speaking of fibs, remember the $92 billion I mentioned above? The real answer is, as of June 30, Congress had allocated $42.7 billion, with less than $14 billion actually reaching the island. Why is it so hard for him to get his facts straight? I'm struggling to know fact from fiction with Trump.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls