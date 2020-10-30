The Electoral College is not the problem; it is the winner take all system. I have heard people say that because of the Electoral College, their vote does not matter. However, this is not the case, as the winner take all system, where the candidate with the majority vote in a state gets all of the electoral votes, is what makes a vote less valuable. With this system, a candidate can win the national popular vote but still lose the election, which does not seem right.
Change can start at the state level. Unlike the Electoral College, this system is not written in the Constitution and does not need an amendment to change. Durning state elections, pay attention to your candidate's stance on the Electoral College and be active by sending letters to Gov. Little asking for change. As someone who cannot vote yet, I want to grow up in a system where my opinion gets heard and my right to free speech by the power of a vote is not infringed upon by an unconstitutional system.
Daxton Drain
Idaho Falls