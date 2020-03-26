As defendants of a pathetically incompetent head of state scramble to explain his missteps and dishonesty, I am reminded of some lessons from past college studies. While technology continues on its march to eclipse yesterday’s norms, some vestiges of earlier wisdom never lose their relevance. Read, then reread:
“As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Courtesy of H.L. Mencken, the sage of Baltimore, over 70 years ago.
George Deeb
Pocatello