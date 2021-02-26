Our representatives will be deciding on several proposals regarding gray wolves in our state. The revisions and proposals are being brought forth by the Idaho Trapping Association/Foundation for Wildlife Management Wolf Trapping. The particular proposal concerning to me is opening wolf snaring in the public lands in the unit of Island Park and bordering Yellowstone National Park. Island Park is an outdoorsman’s paradise where thousands of people go to enjoy nature. Snares and traps pose a threat to all of us. Snares are allowed 10 feet from any trail or road in these units and can be left unchecked for 72 hours. When my family, canine included, is out on a hike, we will explore off trails to see, smell and touch all the wonders of nature, as rules allow. A perfect day could turn tragic with this proposal.
If trappers want to use snares, I believe there should be designated areas that are specific just to trappers (i.e. like motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles), not encompassing the whole unit. I commend the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for mandating trapper safety classes before receiving a trapping permit, but this proposal seems to be making it easier for trappers to take wolves.
Is this a sport? The money made from the sale of furs is used particularly for fashion and utility (keeping warm). Some trappers ship pelts to other countries. I feel our public lands are being exploited, and outdoor recreational enjoyment is being threatened for a handful of trappers.
Is this fair? Let’s keep snares out of the public lands of the Island Park region.
J. Preece
Idaho Falls