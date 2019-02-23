Throughout history, wolves have gotten a bum rap and were nearly eradicated. Wolves and other wild animals occupied nature first and have more of a right to be in nature than later arrivals of humans and domesticated animals.
Since encroachment of their territories by humans, and as a result of forest fires, wolves have to expand their hunting range to find food. The elk population has declined, which gets blamed on wolves.
The use of traps and poisons is very cruel, as is the use of helicopters for hunting wolves. This causes a decline in the pack structure resulting in some wolf pups orphaned and left to die from starvation.
Some people just really enjoy killing animals, and they won’t be happy until all wild animals are eradicated from nature. What an awful, sterile world that would be.
Rosie Sathe
Idaho Falls