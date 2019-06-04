My dad was a farmer and sheep rancher, and we had the wool pulled over our eyes a lot--teasingly. But I'm starting to wonder if President Trump is literally pulling the wool over our eyes. Did you read or listen to his press conference in Japan on North Korea firing the ballistic missiles? He said that "my people think it could have been a violation"--a U.N. violation. He went on to say "I view it differently." When pressed he went on to say he wasn't "personally" bothered by it. Do you think Japan and South Korea might be? Then he praised the dictator as a "very smart man." His own national security adviser said that the launch was in violation of U.N. resolutions. We know that North Korea is continuing to enrich uranium and expand their test sites. They have done nothing to denuclearize. The latest is that the dictator has killed one of the negotiators and sent the other to a hard labor prison.
Now ask yourself this question, if these facts were known about Iran, that they are enriching uranium, testing new missiles, expanding their nuclear testing and bomb-making, what do you think the words out of President Trump's mouth would have been? Clearly, he wouldn't have called the Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei a very smart man. You do see the dichotomy as clearly as I do or have you had the wool pulled over your eyes?
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls