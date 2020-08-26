Feeling quite discouraged after listening to the national news the other night, I searched for uplifting quotes. What I found truly boosted my spirits, and I want to share this with you. These words are from one of the most important presidents the U.S. history, and he was a Republican.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.” — President Theodore Roosevelt
Lala Chambers
Idaho Falls