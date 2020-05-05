Here is a copy of an email I sent to the Idaho Falls City Council concerning their proposal of a new or modified anti-discrimination ordinance. I encourage everyone to express your concerns too.
"Thank you for your service as a member of Idaho Falls City Council. I appreciate the work that you do.
"I would like to voice my opposition to your efforts to modify or create a new anti-discrimination ordinance. The language of the proposed ordinance gives special rights and accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender expression/identity.
"The language of the ordinance, if created or added, should not give rights and accommodations to select groups, but should state that it protects 'all people' and not go into defining or selecting out segments of 'all people.'
"Once we start down a path of specifically selecting groups out of 'all people,' like this purposed new/modified ordinance does, surely we will have to start adding to the list, as others do, or will feel that they are discriminated against too and their rights should be spelled out specifically too.
"Why allow a targeting and defining of only sexual orientation or gender expression/identity to be added? If a change is needed, then just add that 'all people' should be protected from anti-discrimination.
"Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Evan Bastow
Idaho Falls