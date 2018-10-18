I do not live in District 32 but feel a few facts need to be clarified. I don't feel Mr. Christensen has given a factual account of Rep. Tom Loertscher or what Tom believes. He has also misrepresented Tom’s character.
I think constituents should look into the background of both, including any fines, etc., from previous activities. I believe a candidate should be upfront, and transparent. Voters are entitled to know the background of those asking for their votes.
I've known both candidates in different circles of professionalism. I've known Tom for 45+ years. He has been painted as a man who doesn't stand up for our 2nd Amendment rights, which is totally false. He has an A+ rating with the NRA, and his record proves his support of the right to own and bear arms.
In the 2018 session, Tom supported the NRA backed Castle Doctrine bill, but did not support the other poorly written bill that dealt with the same issue. He fully supports legislation that is written well and will be able to pass on all levels.
He has been painted by Christensen as part of the swamp, which is disgraceful. Anyone who knows Tom knows that if he can help, he will. I wish I could vote for Tom by writing him in. He is one of the most honest men I know, with the highest degree of integrity. I would encourage you to write in Rep. Tom Loertscher.
Sid Hamberlin
Idaho Falls