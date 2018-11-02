After reading many opinions and arguments in the newspaper, it seems many of the writers have lost critical thinking skills.
Most of the political candidates have put out the same old generic statements about what to do but no real details of how to get the job done. I would rather support a candidate that has had proven results than a candidate who has held a job title with few positive results. It would be beneficial to see a short review of an incumbent's legislative voting records and accomplishments be published.
About the “caravan,” this is nothing more than an invasion by a non-uniformed group. This invasion has been occurring for many years. The Native Americans went through an invasion resulting in devastation to their way of life. Throughout history, lands have been ruled or occupied by one group or another. At what point in history can a group or government maintain control of land as to whose land it is?
M.P. Nelson
Idaho Falls