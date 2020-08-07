Comparing President Donald Trump to white supremacists is political nonsense.
I’m referring to R.F. Bonney’s letter of July 19 titled “A symbol of hate?”
If there’s any hatred on this controversial issue, it rests squarely on the shoulders of ultra-liberal New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. De Blasio had painted “Black Lives Matter” in giant letters on 5th Avenue right in front of Trump Tower just to spite the president.
How politically petty can a cheap, cheesy politician get?
Thank goodness de Blasio only has about one-and-a-half years left to further destroy the once-proud metropolis of New York City. Thanks to this political scoundrel, I’m embarrassed to admit that I grew up in Queens.
The Black Lives Matter movement has questionable roots based on Karl Marx’s socio-economic theories. No, this is not some right-wing McCarthy type of conspiracy. Do your homework and check out the origin of BLM. You will see that Marx’s philosophy is embedded at the root of the organization.
Peaceful BLM protesters are fine in my book. They utilize our rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
It is the Marxist militants who are hiding behind the banner of civil rights, which is so repugnant to responsible Americans. Their attempt to erase history by rioting with the destruction of numerous historical statues and public buildings from coast-to-coast is abhorrent.
It is so sad that left-wing mayors and councils of major cities (i.e. Portland, Seattle) are spineless in standing up to arsonists.
This has to stop or rioters will eventually face consequences for their terrorism.
Bob Ziel
Rigby