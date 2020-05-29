Someone said, "Ye shall know them by their fruits."
An Idaho Freedom Foundation employee, who I am told is named Dustin, posted the picture and name of a Meridian police officer who was doing his job, and Parrish Miller, an IFF associate, burst into action, calling the department Nazis and intimating violence with firearms.
Rushing to offer damage control, Wayne Hoffman, head of IFF, describes attributes he maintains Miller possesses. The huge problem is that the words Miller used are in sharp contrast to the way Hoffman describes him, and Miller's words trump the biased opinion of an associate every time. The Three Stooges have re-emerged. I will not be nibbling on any of that fruit.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls