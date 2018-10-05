Senator Crapo says he believes the testimonies of both Prof. Ford, who says Judge Kavanaugh assaulted her, and Judge Kavanaugh, who says he didn’t. What he means is that he believes Prof. Ford was indeed assaulted but has misremembered the identity of both of her attackers.
Senator Crapo’s position sadly reflects a default position that plays well with a privileged or cowed part of our population who identifies with Judge Kavanaugh regardless of whether he is being honest or not. Mr. Trump even goes so far as to ask his base, "Who among us doesn’t have something to hide?" followed by crudely mocking Ford.
Based on the testimonies and the information that continues to leak in, who would you trust? The person (Ford) who scored 100% by vox.com and the Senators themselves in responding directly to the questions, who experienced something horrible that would be seared into her memory, and who included the identity of a second person who was involved? (A dishonest person would not make up a story that included a witness that could be found.) Or, do you believe the person (Kavanaugh) whose score shows that he evaded 50 percent of the questions, and who we now know was capable of drinking so heavily that it affected his mental capacity and compromised his judgment?
Who is more likely to “forget” some important details Mr. Crapo? I hope you are spending time reflecting on the long-term consequences of your decisions for our country.
George Redden
Idaho Falls