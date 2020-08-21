The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. If you don’t fill out the census, you don’t count. Based on census counts, our federal taxes return to our communities to help with roads, schools, hospitals and much more. If you don’t count, you will be reducing the number of needed funds coming to your community.
Also, our voting districts are determined by the census count. If you choose not to be counted, not only will your community miss out on literally millions of dollars over the next 10 years, but your voting district could be enlarged, including more people from surrounding areas to equal the number of people in the other districts in the state. That means your vote will be diluted and thus will count less.
It is estimated that only 6 out of 10 households in the nation have responded to the census. The goal is to reach 100%, so please do your part before the deadline.
Take 10 minutes of your day, and go to 2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out your census. You, and every member of your family, matter. And you count, but only if you fill out your census.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow