With our world turned upside down, we may overlook the upcoming primary election scheduled for May 19. All voting will be done by absentee ballot, so it is important to request your ballot before that date.
Over the years, education in our state has been a priority as state leadership is chosen. Our governor and legislators have served us well. Education has been able to move forward, and the vision by our state leaders is commendable. Our teachers were prepared to teach online learning during the COVID-19 crisis and are so appreciated.
This year, it is extremely important that we continue legislative support for education. The children in our state are our most valuable resource. Rep. Furniss has served on the education committee and has done an excellent job. With the support of Sen. Burtenshaw and Rep. Raymond, we have a team that not only works for the citizens in our District 35 but also as a team that gets things done.
When you receive your ballot, please vote for Rod Furniss as a representative, Jerald Raymond as a representative and Van Burtenshaw as a senator for District 35. Your vote matters.
Julianne Hill
St. Anthony