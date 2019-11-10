Cheers to Bob Ziel for his objective critique. Jeers to David Adler for his Schiff-esque partisanship.
Ziel’s critique is in contrast to Adler’s rant that Trump is guilty of “extortion and quid pro quo to obtain Ukranian interference in our 2020 election,” which is ‘pregnant with deceit.'" His claim that “the framers’ laundry list of high crimes and misdemeanors included corruption, abuse of power” is deceitful, as there is no such list. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Turley (a George Washington University law professor) stated:
“Beware of academics bearing evidence of original intent. ... If there is one area of the Constitution in which the Framers left an issue for each generation to resolve, it is the specific meaning of impeachable offenses.”
Adler accuses the president of impeachable offenses but ignores the elephant in the room: A $40 million witch hunt based on a fabricated dossier, provided through foreign agents, paid for by Democrats and used to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to spy on a U.S. citizen to influence the 2016 election. Adler’s hypocrisy in calling for the impeachment of Trump while ignoring blatant abuse of power by Obama hatchet men belies any claim of objectivity.
Finally, chants of “quid pro quo” are opinions, not fact. I challenge Adler to explain why Trump’s request for an investigation of influence peddling and/or malfeasance of a sitting vice president is “quid pro quo” and not an effort to "take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” per Article II Section 3.
D.D. Taylor
Idaho Falls