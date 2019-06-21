This is written in response to Bob Ziel on his reply to Jim Sathe’s earlier article glorifying Hillary Clinton. Bob adequately and deftly brings out her shortcomings while secretary of state, while accurately analyzing our current president’s strengths and weaknesses. Yes, I would agree with Bob that the president is an outspoken guy, who frequently displays a lack of decorum and traditional polish. But, in view of the challenges we face, which strike at the core beliefs and values of our nation, this is not a time for those who would cave under pressure.
He’s a New Yorker, and it isn’t a good idea to tee them off. In the background of what he and his family have had to endure since he first announced his candidacy, and since was elected as President, Melania has been a commendable First Lady, fully in keeping with the history and tradition of that office. Seldom mentioned are all of his accomplishments, which have made this nation safer, helped improve the lives of millions and restored respect for America in the world. Under attack from those who could give a damn about our nation or the welfare of the American people, his presidency has come at a critical moment in American history.
The following has been attributed to Ben Franklin, who, at the ratification in 1778 was asked by a citizen what they accomplished, replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Evan Tibbott
Rigby