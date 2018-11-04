Bryan Zollinger minimizes the need to expand Medicaid because he says the proportion of the population it affects is too small to worry about. Like many others in his party, he keeps calling them childless and able-bodied. Yet in the same breath he admits that the astronomical price of health care is a problem.
Can he not connect the dots that it is impossible to work for minimum wage and afford even a bare minimum of health care?
As has been pointed out in previous letters to the editor, people without health insurance are charged at least 3 times as much as what insurance companies are charged.
Most often low-income working adults can’t get healthcare. Period. Not for diabetes, not for asthma, not for anything, until it becomes life threatening and they go to the ER.
There may be only 62,000 folks in the gap, but every one of them is a real person. They are our neighbors, our friends and our relatives. Health care is broken and the problem is not simply government regulations as Mr. Zollinger tries to claim.
A bigger problem is GOP politicians relying heavily on healthcare conglomerates to finance their campaigns and the inability of Democrats and Republicans to work together.
Obamacare was a positive healthcare solution until GOP politicians launched a campaign to destroy it. Partisan bickering continues to erode it.
I agree with Mr. Zollinger that the middle class is becoming increasingly burdened by the price of healthcare, but it is bankrupting and killing people in the gap. Do we not have a moral obligation to help them? Medicaid expansion is a fiscally responsible step in the right direction.
Please don’t let hard right politicians like Brian Zollinger convince you otherwise.
Jackie Stephens
Idaho Falls