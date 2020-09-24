“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is the fifth film in the series taken from the books of the same titles as written by J.K Rowling.
This series of movies are based upon the lead character in the Harry Potter books, and his adventures in the wizard and witchcraft school Hogwarts.
This is another of the delightful films that most everyone needs to see and they are even more enchanting when seen in the theater and on the big screen where everything comes to life in a bigger and more magical fashion.
This film is centered on Harry and begins during another summer spent with his Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon.
Harry Potter is expelled from Hogwarts after he uses magic to save himself and Dudley Dursley from Dementors. Harry is whisked off by a group of wizards including Mad-Eye Moody, Remus Lupin and several new faces including Nymphadora Tonks and Kingsley Shacklebolt to Number 12, Grimmauld Place, the home of his godfather Sirius Black. The building also serves as the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix, a secret organization founded by Albus Dumbledore which informs Harry that the Ministry of Magic is refusing to believe Lord Voldemort’s return. At the Order’s headquarters, Sirius mentions that Voldemort is after a special object he did not have during his previous attack.
Harry’s expulsion is reversed at a hearing of the Ministry of Magic and he returns to Hogwarts for his fifth year, where Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge has appointed a new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor: Dolores Umbridge. Umbridge immediately clashes with Harry and punishes him for his “lies” about Voldemort by forcing him to write a message with a magic quill, scarring his hand.
Despite the concern of his best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, Harry refuses to report Umbridge’s punishment to Dumbledore, who has mysteriously been ignoring Harry since the summer. As Umbridge’s control over the school increases, Harry, Hermione and Ron form a secret group to train students in defensive spells, calling themselves “Dumbledore’s Army.” Umbridge puts up a poster for students who want to help with exposing the group for extra credit, Draco Malfoy being one of them, calling it the “Inquisitorial Squad.” Meanwhile, Harry and Cho Chang develop romantic feelings for each other.
Harry has a vision involving an attack upon Arthur Weasley, from the point of view of Arthur’s attacker. Concerned that Voldemort will exploit this connection to Harry, Dumbledore instructs Severus Snape to give Harry Occlumency lessons to defend his mind from Voldemort’s influence. This causes Harry to further isolate himself from his friends.
Meanwhile, Sirius’ deranged Death Eater cousin Bellatrix Lestrange escapes from Azkaban along with nine other Death Eaters. At Hogwarts, Umbridge and her “Inquisitorial Squad” expose Dumbledore’s Army by forcing Cho to drink Veritaserum. Dumbledore escapes as Fudge orders his arrest and Umbridge becomes the new Headmistress.
The film continues on to its conclusion and is a must see, especially if you have seen the previous four films and have plans to see the rest of the series. This whole series is a delightful and pleasant way to clear you mind of everything else in the world and just enjoy a good film.
