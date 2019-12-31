EDITOR’S NOTE: As we close out 2019, we’ll occasionally take a look back over the past year and revisit some of the original stories that appeared as the Bingham County Chronicle got its start in 2019. This story appeared April 26.
BLACKFOOT — Some local children who didn’t have a proper bed before Thursday have one now, thanks to the efforts of an organization called Sleep In Heavenly Peace (shpbeds.org) — also known as SHP.
The SHP website says the organization continues to grow with multiple locations throughout the U.S. to serve communities.
The mission of the organization is simple and straightforward, and volunteers wear it on their backs wherever they go to put together a bed. “No Kid Sleeps On The Floor In Our Town.”
Levi Shaffer is the president of the Rexburg chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a chapter that covers 21,000 square miles from the Idaho-Utah border and goes as far north and west as Salmon and Island Park. He and volunteers Dan Avery from Ashton and Brad McMurtrey from Blackfoot were making a swing through Blackfoot Thursday, starting early in the morning and going as late as possible into the evening.
Their goal for the day was to put up 22 beds — a lofty goal they might not have been able to reach, but they were doing their best to reach it. Shaffer said it takes 30 minutes to put up a bed, not counting travel time and unloading what it takes to put the beds together.
Everyone involved believes strongly in the effort.
What motivates Shaffer to be so involved in SHP?
“The kids,” he said. “Everything is about the kids. No matter what town it is, it’s our town. And we need to do everything we can to provide what we can for these kids to give them a comfortable place to sleep, otherwise they’re sleeping on a floor or their parents’ beds.
“These are kids that need a safe place to sleep at night. They need to focus on other things besides getting a good night’s sleep.”
Shaffer said 2 percent of the population is in a situation where children need a proper bed to sleep in.
Shaffer went to his first bed build in March 2017, which got him hooked on the organization. He said his son helped motivate him to start the Rexburg chapter by telling him “we can do this.
“He wasn’t just talking about building a bed. He was talking about starting a chapter.”
Volunteers buy lumber and hold a build day, with everything provided by donors and local helping hands.
Major sponsors include Lowe’s for things like discounts on supplies and manual labor, DeWalt for tools, Malouf with mattresses and bedding, and Tribute Media for marketing services.
Shaffer said all mattresses and sheets are brand new, and the beds are covered with hand-tied quilts.
McMurtrey and Avery were working on a bunk bed for twins Chris and Rosa (last names withheld) Thursday afternoon. McMurtrey’s daughter, Amy Mann, is a teacher who realizes the importance of sleep for children in school.
“Sleep is a key, absolutely,” McMurtrey said. “A good night’s sleep helps them to focus, it helps them to function. This is an important effort.”
The twins’ mother, Connie, said her children have been either been sleeping on the floor or her bed, and that needed to change. Their discomfort was too great.
“Chris has always wanted a bunk bed,” she said.
Her eyes filled with tears and she hugged the volunteers when she saw the bed for the first time.
“This makes me so happy, I’m full of joy,” Connie said. “At last, they have their own beds in their own room.”
She credited a secretary at Ridge Crest Elementary, Sandi Reynolds, for helping their dream of a new bed to become a reality.
Chris and Rosa’s bunk bed was finished at least 20 minutes before they came home from school. Shaffer and Connie were anxious for them to see their surprise.
When they entered the door to their room, their eyes lit up, their mouths fell open, and there were squeals of delight.
They were very happy. Chris’ dream of a bunk bed was in front of him, and he picked the top bunk.