Erickson vs. Roth
Voters in District 33 face an unfortunately unusual choice in this year’s general election: a choice between two pretty reasonable candidates.
Both newcomers, Democrat David Roth and Republican Marco Erickson are smart, compassionate men with a background dedicated to children. Both want to increase funding to education and do something about rising property tax levels.
Indeed, when they debated, moderator Karole Honas had trouble getting them to disagree.
Idaho Falls would be well served by either.
Oler vs. Young
The race between Julianne Young and Travis Oler comes down to a choice between ideological stringency and practicality.
Young’s most significant piece of legislation seemed to have only one goal: wasting Idaho tax dollars in court. If that was the goal, it succeeded.
Idaho had been ordered by the federal courts to allow transgender Idahoans to obtain birth certificates that match their expressed gender, rather than the one they were assigned at birth. It happened because some transgender people, forced to present documents that didn’t match their outward presentation, had faced discrimination and ridicule.
Regulatory agencies complied with the order and began issuing birth certificates. For some reason, this simple kindness did not sit well with Young. We intended to ask Young why, but she refused to answer any of our questions.
Young spearheaded a remarkably ill-advised strategy in response to the court order: passing a law that simply set the old rules, which had already been ruled in violation of the U.S. Constitution, back in place.
When the bill became law, the state was sued, as every serious observer predicted. The state lost, as it was obvious it would. It hasn’t appealed the ruling.
The rules imposed by the court remain in place. Transgender people can still get birth certificates. The state simply had to pay the court to remind it that the Constitution contains an Equal Protection Clause.
By contrast, Democrat Travis Oler seems a moderate, serious and pragmatic candidate, which is why many moderate Republicans in Bingham County have either explicitly backed him or said he’d be fine. In a state that’s constantly drifting further toward extremism, he would be a force to simply solve problems — in contrast to Young, who cut her teeth in the Freedom First Society, a splinter faction of the John Birch Society that’s even more dedicated to conspiracy theorism.
For example, he’s made the Right to Repair bill, sponsored by outgoing Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, a centerpiece of his campaign. It would simply make available to local farmers a more competitive market for equipment repairs. Not flashy stuff, but it would solve a real problem and make things a bit better.
Christensen vs. Leake
The race between former Teton County Commissioner Bill Leake and Rep. Chad Christensen doesn’t seem so much a race between a Democrat and a Republican as between a moderate and an extremist.
Leake, the Democrat, is rational and careful.
By contrast, Christensen’s lack of judgment, reason and restraint has been his biggest failing as a legislator.
He’s used his position as an elected official to call for the boycott of a restaurant. He’s videotaped himself confronting Eastern Idaho State Fair officials simply because they posted signs asking people to comply with the law. He’s led resistance to sensible efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 like the early lockdown and public mask-wearing.
Leake, by contrast, acted stayed and stable in elected office. He’s sufficiently trusted by both sides that after he lost his seat on the Teton County Commission, the commission decided to keep him on as its representative to Eastern Idaho Public Health. In that position, he’s applied himself to his work diligently. He’s pragmatic and practical.
Christensen, by contrast, has constantly attacked any effort to seriously address the coronavirus, backing the ludicrous assertion that Gov. Brad Little is a tyrant of some kind.
And those different temperaments have consequences.
When people don’t wear masks in public, the population’s infection rate climbs and the vulnerable die. It’s already happened and will continue to happen. Christensen has done everything in his power to make sure more of the vulnerable die — not to say that’s his intention, but it’s the predictable effect of his actions.
Leake has fought to decrease that number, clearly demonstrating much better judgment than Christensen.