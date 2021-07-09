Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis got a special treat for anglers after 250 jack Chinook salmon were released into the reservoir on Thursday.
The jack salmon were gathered at Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery, Fish and Game said in a news release.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to have any Chinook salmon fisheries in the Upper Salmon River this year, due to low wild fish returns, as well as low adult hatchery returns. But we have been seeing a good return of hatchery jack Chinook salmon, particularly at Sawtooth Hatchery,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game fisheries manager. “We’re working to get as many of these fish out into places where anglers have the opportunity to harvest them.”
Jack salmon are 2- and 3-year-old migrating male fish that prematurely join the 4-year-old salmon returning from the ocean. Hatcheries typically remove the smaller jacks because they are less effective at spawning and to prevent the hereditary traits from being passed on.
Fish and Game said jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined, for Mosquito Flats Reservoir.
Mosquito Flat Reservoir, located 15 miles northwest of Challis, offers plentiful rainbow trout as well as kokanee, Fish and Game said. A Forest Service developed campground and boat ramp are located on the east side of the 49-acre reservoir.
For information on Mosquito Flat Reservoir visit the agency’s Idaho Fishing Planner online.