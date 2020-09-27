On Friday a week ago, I was rappelling down a 500-foot rock wall in Cascade Canyon in Grand Teton National Park when I had a moment of panic.
As the saying goes, things were not looking good for the home team. As I looked down, I saw I had maybe about 6 feet of rope left, but the ledge I wanted to reach was about another 25 to 30 feet below. YIKES!
There was no chance of down climbing the last section — the rock wall was blank and vertical.
After the first initial panic, I realized that there should be an intermediate set of rappel anchors for people like me and my partner who only brought one rope to get off the wall. Sure enough, 20 yards to my left, there was a rock with slings and rap rings. I scrambled over and anchored in and called to my partner above to tell him what was going on.
We were climbing and descending Guide’s Wall, a popular climb west of Jenny Lake a mile or so up Cascade Canyon. Normally it takes three long rappels to get down the wall with two ropes, but with one 70-meter rope, it took us at least five rappels. I had climbed the route a couple of times in the past, but because on those trips we had more than two climbers, we always had a second rope.
The nice thing about Guide’s Wall is that you get in a fair amount of climbing for a shorter approach. If you take the shuttle boat across Jenny Lake, you’ll have even less hiking. We opted to park at the north end of the lake at the String Lake trailhead and hike over to Cascade Canyon from the north end of Jenny Lake and up the Horse Trail (which is closed to horses).
We learned first hand what the national park has been talking about this summer on trail popularity. Although we arrived in the morning, we had to park in a distant parking area. The park announced that trails had about 25% more use this summer. I had never seen so many people on the trail on a day other than Saturday.
Now is a perfect time to visit the mountains, especially the Tetons, with the fall colors coming on. Mountain maples are bright red and the cottonwoods and aspens are beginning to turn gold.
On Guide’s Wall, there was a party of five guys above us climbing in sets of two and three. Another party of two — a guide and his client — were on their way down. Not the crowd I expected on a Friday.
Guide’s Wall is typical Teton Range climbing. Most of the five to six pitches are rated 5.7 or 5.8, but as a friend reminds me “That’s Teton 5.7, expect it to be harder.” As I climbed it, it felt like the 5.7 pitches had at least one 5.9 move in them. On the second to the last pitch we opted for the 5.9+ variation and it felt like a mid-range 5.10. I remember telling my friend, “This gives new meaning to 5.9.”
Add to this the fact that we were placing our own traditional protection with the occasional 50-year-old piton to clip into and the climbing gets your full attention. We loved it.
For information on this and other Teton rock climbs, we used Richard Rossiter’s book, “Teton Classics.”