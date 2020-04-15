Last week, Ririe Reservoir was busy at the Blacktail Park. Fortunately it’s big enough to accommodate a lot of folks without having to breathe on each other.
People were there mostly to catch a fish, but a few were just out kayaking or canoeing.
One boat sat near the middle of the inlet arm with a mom, dad and two small boys. There were happy sounds coming from the boat as the boys dunked worms and chuckled about whose fish was bigger.
“Ooh! That one feels big!” a little boy said as his rod bent. “Mom’s got another one!” came a voice.
The fish were yellow-striped perch and the action was fairly constant. As dinner time approached and they caught as many fish as dad seemed to want to clean, the boat puttered back to the docks.
On the shore, family groups gathered about every 50 yards to try their luck. Everyone seemed to be catching something. A few trout were caught, but mostly perch were reeled in.
In my case, my sweetheart just watched as I pulled in a few fish.
“That’s enough for dinner,” I said, and away we went. The sun was starting to set and the temperature was dropping.
Whether it’s fishing, hiking, biking or a half-dozen other outdoor activities, it beats sitting at home and watching mediocre TV (and often even the best that TV has to offer) and eating too much popcorn.
Besides toilet paper, another thing that could be disappearing in the grocery stores is microwave popcorn.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that wildlife management areas, trailheads and other outdoor locations are receiving an extra dose of visits from people during this time of COVID-19. And areas that are still closed have also been getting illegal visits.
James Brower, who works for Fish and Game’s Upper Snake River Region, said one area in particular has been the desert off the Red Road in the Egin-Hamer Closure. Brower was in the area to check on sage grouse nesting sites.
“I had to kick a few people out of there,” he said. “Talking to other officers and the (Bureau of Land Management) guy and they’ve just had an increase number of violations and traffic of people trying to go out there on the desert sooner than it opens.”
It’s hard to claim ignorance. “There are signs everywhere,” Brower said. “It’s pretty hard to miss, especially if you’re trying to do the right thing.”