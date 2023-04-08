Our latest trip was a double-scare event, at least for my sweetheart. Once while skiing inside Yellowstone National Park, and a second time while trying to drive home in a whiteout.
At least once a winter my sweetheart and I like to visit West Yellowstone, Montana, but this year we didn’t get up there until last week.
It was spring according to the calendar, but when we arrived, the snow was piled up to the rooftops and many businesses and storefronts were completely buried under 15-foot or taller drifts. It was more snow there than I’ve ever seen, which is saying a lot for a town known for its snow. I thought we had been teleported to Valdez, Alaska. One online report said the town is at 160% of average for snowfall this year.
After checking into one of the few motels open this time of year, we drove a block to the Riverside Trailhead for some cross-country skiing. This trail starts on the western border of Yellowstone National Park just off Boundary Street. The trail starts by going a mile due east (as straight as a crooked arrow) down to the Madison River inside the park.
Near the river, the trail connects to a 1.5-mile loop going south along the river and a 3.5-mile loop going north along the river. We opted for the downriver (north) loop and tried to follow some windblown tracks. The tracks appeared to have been made earlier in the day and by three skiers who lost their way — perhaps in a whiteout — about a mile or so into the loop. We decided that it was easier to follow the mostly broken trail, even though they were obviously off track, than to make our own trail following the trail makers. This, of course, made my sweetheart nervous and wonder what was wrong with her crazy husband. (This is not an unusual occurrence.)
We eventually left the broken trail and followed the park’s trail markers when the broken trail looped back on itself.
Helpful online information on the Riverside Ski Trail can be found by doing a search for the trail and choosing the National Park Service’s website. The trail is periodically groomed and is popular on weekends.
West Yellowstone is also known for the Rendezvous Ski Trail complex on the south side of town. This pay-to-ski park features miles of well-groomed skate and classic trails for pros and regular gumby skiers like myself.
Our other scare came when we woke up the next morning to 4 inches of new snow in town and more dumping. The prediction was up to 10 to 12 inches would fall on Saturday. We had plans to do some more skiing, then drive home later, but the folks at the motel office said Targhee Pass on the road back to Island Park was likely to be closed at any time. We jumped in our car and started driving home, slipping and sliding our way over the pass. At one point it was dicey enough that I was ready to turn around and drive back to West Yellowstone, but I couldn’t find a safe turnaround spot. We kept going. On the other side of the Continental Divide, the snow eased up, and by the time we reached Ashton, the roads were mostly dry. Crazy what a few miles’ difference can make.
Grand Teton National Park was reporting as of Wednesday that the Teton Park Road from the Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge was not yet open for biking and foot traffic.
“We hoped to have it open by April 1, but because of equipment problems and the weather, we don’t have it open yet,” a park spokesman said. The park spokeswoman said the snow plows would be working all week and could possibly have it open this weekend.
If you’re itching to go, call ahead first.
When the road finally opens, it will remain open for bicyclists, and muscle-powered wheels, dogs on leashes and walkers until May 1.
“When we finally get it open, we’ll have a grand announcement,” the park spokeswoman said.
