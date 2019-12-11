It’s that time of year when we dive into the deep end of the excess pool, buying every new shiny bauble that passes before our eyes, and, because we are Americans, eating twice the calories we need because people just can’t stop baking pumpkin-spiced everything.
There are two strategies to safely combat the calorie thing: Just say no or exercise twice as hard. I’m not sure which one is harder. I’m failing at both.
On the topic of buying new shiny things, I have a couple of ideas for outdoor recreation types. Some are inexpensive and some cost a bit, but should last a long time.
First on the list is socks. Everyone loves socks, especially those awesome wool hiking socks that come in different weights/thicknesses for different activities. They make cheap/crappy shoes feel twice as good.
Guidebooks. There are books for parks, activities, specific destinations or general areas out there. Of course, I’m partial to our local guidebooks: “Trails of Eastern Idaho” and “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.” You can find them at Idaho Mountain Trading, The Edge Climbing Gym or the Post Register.
Tickets. Buy a friend a ticket to the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Idaho Falls in January. Tickets go on sale Dec. 17. There are also tickets available for other events, such as the Idaho Mountain Festival held at Castle Rock State Park in August. There also is the International Climbers’ Festival in Lander, Wyo., in July. There are triathlons, cycling events, marathons and dozens of foot races around the West.
Outdoor gear. I bought my sweetheart a lightweight fold up “backpacking” chair that weighs nothing and works awesome. She carries it to the crag or on camping trips and loves it. I also love my $15 alcohol-burning stove I got a couple of years ago and have used on three, weeklong tour biking trips (it worked well to cook everything). Some gear is probably too personal to buy for others without the person with you to confirm size, color, fit or taste. Things such as shoes, jackets, outdoor clothes or backpacks fall into this category. Take your pal to the store and get them fitted. They won’t be surprised on Christmas Day, but they won’t have to take the item back to get the next size up, either.
Extra fancy ideas for gifts include puffy down jackets or pants. I know someone who doesn’t use a sleeping bag and just crawls into their down clothes inside a bivy sack and does well on most outings.
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort plans to open for the season today at 12:30 p.m. It also will have a free parking area set aside for the cross-country skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers who just want to access the National Forest land. The parking area is next to the lower resort parking lot.
Teton Canyon Road has been groomed for skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing. With more snow, conditions should continue to improve.
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve has groomed its loop road for skiing, but it’s best to call ahead to check on conditions before driving out.
Harriman State Park hadn’t started grooming when last checked, but with recent snowfall, could start grooming ski trails.