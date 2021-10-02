When the weather forecast starts issuing regular frost warnings, that’s the time go hunting for fall colors.
The cottonwood trees along the South Fork of the Snake River are beginning to turn gold and aspens are turning on many of the hillsides. The higher elevations are already well into fall.
For eye candy, I particularly like the trails leading out of Coyote Meadows and South Leigh Creek in the upper west side of the Teton Range.
In the coming weekend, hikers and bikers will be sharing some of the backcountry with deer hunters heading out for the general opener. Dress in bright colors and stick to the trails to avoid being mistaken for Bambi’s daddy.
If you want to avoid the flying bullets altogether, a sure bet is Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Craters of the Moon in the National Park System or Harriman State Park. The trails in the parks tend to be less crowded this time of year and most have some extra pretty spots with the fall colors. Grand Teton National Park will have a short elk hunting season on the east side of the Snake River, but that is easy enough to avoid.
One fun thing about hiking in the two national parks this time of year, especially early in the morning or late in the evening, is hearing the elk bugle. If you can swing it, be at Lupine Meadows Trailhead about dawn in Grand Teton National Park or contact a ranger at one of the park visitor centers for some suggestions on where and when the elk are making noise. When you hear that bugle for the first time, it can give you goose bumps.
As the season changes, this is also a good time to visit the Big Desert areas for some lava hikes. Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail (about 20 miles west of Idaho Falls) on the south side of U.S. Highway 20 is a stellar hike this time of year. Follow the colored poles for about 4.5 rough miles out to the deep vent where the lava spit out a couple of thousand years ago (hopefully, it won’t do that again while you’re on your hike). I find the hiking to be more strenuous than you might expect because it’s hard to get an even stride going on all the broken-up rock surface. Be sure to leave yourself enough time to return before it gets dark.
There are also several trails and lava caves to check out at Craters of the Moon without baking your brains in the sun.
Besides the Caves Trail at Craters of the Moon, I love the hike out to Echo Crater. This trail offers a good overnighter for beginning backpackers or a quick trip for the experienced. Check at the park headquarters for information on backcountry camping.
Some other colorful trails to hike during this season are those found in the Snake River Range surrounding Palisades Reservoir. Little Elk, Big Elk, Palisades Creek, Indian Creek and Bear Creek trails are great this time of year. You can also gawk at the very low water levels of Palisades Reservoir.
If you head south, keep the City Creek trail system in Pocatello in mind. These are especially great for mountain biking.