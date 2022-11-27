Years ago, when my kids were younger, the idea of a vacation was something for the whole family. As I — and my kids — have gotten older, vacation for me and vacation for them don’t often jive.
I love to fly fish. My daughter enjoys it, but she’s a bit more well-rounded than I am. My son? He’ll occasionally dabble. It’s just not his thing. All that being said, I dragged both of my kids on “fishing vacations” when they both turned 16. I took my daughter on a 10-day tour of southeast Alaska, and, a few years later, I took my son with me to a remote lake in Manitoba.
Both of them enjoyed the trips. I loved having them with me. But chances are remote that either will choose to accompany good old Dad on a fishing vacation again.
And that’s OK. I’m all for my children finding what they’re passionate about and then working hard to find their place and find work that fulfills them. Or, at the very least, find work that lets them have reasonable access to their passion.
But for me, my vacation time is spent almost solely on what I love to do. Just this past year, I’ve been to the Gulf Coast, visited the Yukon, toured the Tongass National forests on a small-ship cruise and, as I write this, I’m in Mexico, enjoying the challenge of casting to permit, bonefish and tarpon on the flats of the Yucatan.
Truth be told, part of it is, indeed, work. I’ve followed my own advice and, with a couple of fishing buddies, have started a travel company. We work with remote fishing lodges around the world to sell far-flung adventures to American anglers.
No, I’m not selling you anything. But I am espousing the virtues of a “fishing vacation.” For those of us wholly addicted to fly fishing in eastern Idaho — and the list is long and distinguished — I would propose that we consider looking beyond our local horizons now and then. And no, if you’re not inclined to consider pike in the Yukon or taimen in Mongolia, I don’t begrudge you. But, as many who travel understand, it’s often as much about the journey as it is about the destination. Sometimes, getting to a place to go fishing is just about as much fun as the fishing itself. Or, if you’re like me, when you’re on a fishing vacation, sometimes it makes sense to put the rod down and look around once in a while.
Just last week, after a tough day of getting beat up on the flats by Mayan permit, my fishing and travel buddy Mike and I decided to take a side trip. Instead of instructing our guides to go and find permit one more time, we opted, instead, to have them steer our panga into the mangrove backcountry of Ascension Bay, where a hidden Mayan ruin, accessible only by boat, can be found and explored by those willing to take the time to look for it.
Our guides went above and beyond, scooting the unwieldy boat through secret mangrove channels, where we discovered secluded lagoons (and, yes, some of them had tarpon in them) and quiet, brackish creeks. After poking our way into a dozen lagoons, one led to a hidden ruin — an ancient Mayan trading post along an old water trail. It’s not on any map. It doesn’t have a name. And I’d wager that very few people from this modern world of ours have been fortunate enough to find it and explore it.
As we popped out of a tight little mangrove creek in the sultry heat of the tropics, this ruin simply appeared out of the ether — a testament to an enduring civilization and proof that the jungle can do its best to hide the past, but, for a determined few, the past awaits rediscovery.
And it all happened on a fishing vacation.
It makes sense. When I took my daughter to Alaska, some of the most fun we had was spent watching black and brown bears fish for salmon on a remote stream. Or watching glaciers calve into the ocean or humpback whales breach from the sea. When my son and I flew to Canada, the float-plane trip into a remote lake was almost as much fun as the fishing itself.
A fishing vacation is more than just fishing, especially if you’re willing and able to put the fly rod down and wander a bit. And while I’ll spend the rest of the week working like crazy to catch my “grand slam” — permit, tarpon and bonefish — I’ll never forget the day we decided to spend not fishing, not pursuing or chasing or hoping. I’ll remember most the day we went exploring in an amazing place and finding a hidden reminder of a civilization that thrived about the same time as the Roman Empire was burgeoning across Europe and northern Africa.
That’s not your average fishing vacation. But if you’re at all curious about the places you visit, you can find similar treasures, even if you don’t bring the fly rod along.
Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published this summer and can be found online and in better bookstores.
