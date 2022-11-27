Years ago, when my kids were younger, the idea of a vacation was something for the whole family. As I — and my kids — have gotten older, vacation for me and vacation for them don’t often jive.

I love to fly fish. My daughter enjoys it, but she’s a bit more well-rounded than I am. My son? He’ll occasionally dabble. It’s just not his thing. All that being said, I dragged both of my kids on “fishing vacations” when they both turned 16. I took my daughter on a 10-day tour of southeast Alaska, and, a few years later, I took my son with me to a remote lake in Manitoba.


Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published this summer and can be found online and in better bookstores.

