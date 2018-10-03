When the weather turns chilly and the leaves start falling, it’s prime time to get into hot water.
Fortunately, eastern Idaho and western Wyoming are blessed with an abundance of hot springs — both wild, undeveloped spots and commercially developed places.
Families can make lasting memories hiking into some of the more remote hot springs in Yellowstone and central Idaho. Commercial hot springs can be just the ticket for warming the bones after a cold, windy day outside. Keep in mind that weekends and beautiful fall days can bring big crowds.
The following list of hot springs also includes a few that are now closed because of dangerous bacteria or to protect thermal features. Here is a partial list of popular hot springs worth checking out:
Boiling River. Noncommercial. A large hot spring enters the Gardner River mixing with the cold water. Closed in spring and early summer during spring runoff.
GETTING THERE: Drive about 2 miles north of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park. Park at Boiling River Trailhead and hike about a half-mile to the hot pool.
Firehole River. Noncommercial. Not really a hot spring, but a warmish swimming hole about 70 to 85 degrees. Go on a sunny day.
GETTING THERE: From West Yellowstone, Mont., drive to Madison Junction and head south on Highway 191 (the road to Old Faithful). Turn right (west) onto the Firehole Loop Drive. Look for a small parking area and toilets and a set of stairs down to the swimming area.
Dunanda Falls. Noncommercial. This is a great year-round adventure from the Bechler Ranger Station in the southwest corner of the park. The hot pools are at the base of Dunanda Falls. It’s a 17-mile round-trip hike from the ranger station, and most visitors backpack in.
GETTING THERE: From Ashton, drive east on Highway 47 for about 5.5 miles, turn right onto the Cave Falls Road and drive for 16.5 miles, turn left at the sign for the Bechler Ranger Station. Follow this road to the end and park.
Union Falls/Scout Pool. Noncommercial. Sitting in the southwest corner of the park, this is another pool that is not really hot, but more skin temperature. Best on a warm day. The hike is about 16 miles round-trip depending on your starting point. Can be crowded.
GETTING THERE: From Ashton, drive east on Highway 47 for about 5.5 miles, turn right onto the Cave Falls Road and drive for 16.5 miles, then turn left at the sign for the Bechler Ranger Station. Follow this road to the end and park.
Huckleberry and Pole Cat Creek Hot Springs. This water is CLOSED to soaking and wading because dangerous bacteria has been found in the water. The trail to the hot springs starts from Flagg Ranch and is just south of the park’s southern entrance. It remains popular for wildlife viewing, hiking and cross-country skiing.
Kelly Warm Spring. This water is CLOSED to soaking and wading because dangerous bacteria (brain-eating amoeba) has been found in the water. As the name implies, this is not a hot spring, but was once a great place to soak after a hard day of playing in the mountains. Still a good place to observe wildlife.
GETTING THERE: Drive about 1 mile north of Kelly, Wyo., on the Lower Gros Ventre Road and turn right (east) on the Gros Ventre Road and drive about a half-mile to the pond.
Granite Hot Springs. Commercial and Noncommercial. Granite Hot Springs is a rustic, developed pool operated by the Forest Service. If you don’t want to pay for your hot water, go to some small pools just below the Granite Falls — about a quarter-mile south of the commercial pool.
GETTING THERE: About an hour’s drive south of Jackson, Wyo., on Highway 191, turn left (east) onto Granite Creek Road and drive (or in winter: snowmobile/ski/fat bike) about 9 miles to the end of the road.
Astoria Hot Springs. Noncommercial. Astoria Hot Springs sits on the side of the Snake River Canyon just south of Hoback. Look for the red bridge marking the undeveloped hot spring. Park in the boat launch area and walk upstream along the river looking for pools. Best at low water times. Astoria Hot Springs was once a full-fledged commercial setup and is expected to be rebuilt in the coming year.
Stanley area
There are more than 25 hot springs in this area. Here are a few favorites:
Sunbeam Hot Springs. Noncommercial. Sits just off Highway 75 and flows into the Salmon River. Look for the historic 1930s bathhouse. Plenty of pools.
GETTING THERE: Drive 12 miles west of Stanley on Highway 75.
Bonneville Hot Springs. Noncommercial. This features a largish pool and a private shack with an old tub inside. The springs are located a quarter-mile up from the Bonneville Campground in the Boise National Forest.
GETTING THERE: Drive 19 miles east of Lowman to a turnoff for the Bonneville Campground.
Kirkham Hot Springs. Noncommercial. Next to Kirkham Campground is this nice natural hot spring. Gets plenty of visitors.
GETTING THERE: Drive 5 miles east of Lowman on Highway 21. Look for the Kirkham Campground. There is a fee to park at the campground.
Salmon/Challis area
Goldbug Hot Springs. At the end of a 2.5 mile hike is a series of wonderful pools at the near perfect temperature. GETTING THERE: Drive about 20 miles south of Salmon on Highway 93. On the left (east), turn onto Warm Springs Road and drive .25 miles and park at the trailhead.
Sharkey Hot Springs. Commercial. Two soaking pools, restrooms, tables are maintained by the Bureau of Land Management for a small fee.
GETTING THERE: Drive 19 miles southeast of Salmon on Highway 28 to Tendoy, turn north at the Tendoy store and follow signs to Warm Springs Road and Sharkey Hot Springs.
Challis Hot Springs. Commercial. Offers large pools, bed and breakfast and campground along the Salmon River just east of Challis.
Eastern Idaho
Green Canyon Hot Springs. Commercial. Features camping, food, large swimming and soaking pools.
GETTING THERE: North of Rexburg, turn east on Highway 33 and drive past Newdale. At mile marker 116, turn south on Canyon Creek Road and drive 4 miles to resort.
Heise Hot Springs. Commercial. Features camping, golf, zip line, food and pools, both nonheated and heated.
GETTING THERE: From Idaho Falls, drive about 19 miles east on Highway 26 to N. 160 E. (or follow the signs to Kelly Canyon), drive about 2 miles and turn right onto Heise Road. Turn right after crossing the Snake River and arrive after another half-mile.
Lava Hot Springs. Commercial. Features several large developed pools for soaking and swimming. Fancy stuff.
GETTING THERE: Drive south on Interstate 15 for 70 miles to the junction with Highway 30. Follow Highway 30 to Lava Hot Springs.
Downata Hot Springs. Commercial. Features pools, lodging and food. GETTING THERE: Drive a few miles south of Downey on Highway 91. Resort is off the southwest side of the highway.
Maple Grove Mineral Hot Springs. Commercial. Features a pool, soaking pools, yurts, camping, lodging and nearby Bear River. GETTING THERE: From Soda Springs, drive south on Highway 34 to past Thatcher.