As part of my never-ending quest to lighten my backpack load and save money, I’ve been playing with my food.
Wait, let me rephrase that. I’ve been experimenting in the kitchen like a mad scientist with an explosive chemistry set. Hmm, that didn’t sound much better.
Let’s just say, I’ve been messing around in the grocery store looking for cheap alternatives to those ultra-expensive freeze-dried meals they sell in outdoor shops.
Those freeze-dried meals have great dishes such as “buffalo style chicken mac and cheese,” “Fettuccine alfredo with chicken” and “veggie chorizo breakfast scramble.” Out on a backpacking trip, they taste like a million bucks (but cost nearly as much — actually, more like $10 to $15 each). All you have to do is boil a cup or two of water, pour it in the pouch, wait 10 minutes and shazam! like magic, you have dinner.
But what’s a guy on a budget to do who is preparing for a week-long trek in the backcountry?
One thing I do is tell my kids to get me one of those freeze-dried meals for Christmas, birthdays or whenever they are feeling rich and want to treat the old man.
But there’s also cheap stuff you can buy at the grocery store that — with a little doctoring — will fill a hiker’s fuel tank and still won’t weigh down the backpack.
One of the staples in a backpacker’s pantry is ramen noodles. Ramen is cheap, lightweight and filling, but a bit on the boring side.
I found at least half a dozen recipes on YouTube for turning ramen noodles into a passable pad Thai-tasting dish for a fourth of the price of a freeze-dried dinner.
Here’s one of the pad Thai recipes I tried recently when I did an overnight backpack trip to Waterfall Canyon up the Palisade Creek Trail:
— 1 package of ramen noodles (soy sauce style or chicken flavor), keep the flavor packet
— 1 1/2 to 2 cups of water
— 1 tablespoon of powdered peanut butter (or a small sealed packet of regular peanut butter)
— 1 tablespoon of powdered coconut milk
— 1 packet of soy sauce (the little plastic pouches you can “borrow” from a restaurant’s condiment bin)
— 1 packet of hot sauce (borrow these from restaurants too). If you don’t have a hot sauce packet, a pinch of cayenne pepper works too)
— 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder
— One 2.6-ounce packet of plain chicken (these are usually next to the packets of tuna fish at the store)
— 1 tablespoon of olive oil or sesame seed oil (if you can find a way to pack it)
— 1 tablespoon or more of cashew nuts
I found almost all of these items at Fred Meyers or other local stores.
Directions: In your small backpacker’s stove pot, bring the water to a boil and add the ramen noodles. Turn off the stove and put it into a “pot cozy” or wrap in a jacket or other insulation. Let the noodles stand for 5 minutes. (This method conserves pack stove fuel).
After 5 minutes, pour out excess water from the noodles and add all of the other ingredients. Note: If you want your dish soupy, then leave some of the water in the pot. I usually only add about half the packet of flavor mix that comes with the ramen. Mix all the ingredients well. Then eat.
I will admit that it’s not the most authentic-tasting pad Thai I’ve had, but it tastes OK and only costs a few dollars. There are other things you can do to refine this recipe, such as bring along a fresh lime to squeeze into the dish, add some fresh veggies, like carrots or some other fancier spices. If you have a better recipe, share it with me and maybe I’ll pass it along.
One bonus with this easy ramen pad Thai is that it’s high in calories — something backpackers can use on the trail.
I made my pot cozy with some lined bubble wrap insulation, a pair of scissors and some duct tape. It won’t win any awards for beauty. You can find some detailed directions for making your own pot cozy on YouTube (it seems you can learn how to do almost anything on YouTube from repairing a carburetor to building a robot guard dog with laser beam eyes who knows how to fix ramen noodles).
