Door to door, it is 1,000 miles from my home in Island Park to my dad’s home in Yuma, Arizona, just 8 miles from Mexico. The trip is nearly due south for much of the way, through Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Needles, California —where fuel is $2 more per gallon than just across the river and, finally, Parker and Quartzite, Arizona, and on to Yuma. That is five states in a single day if you drive the 16 hours straight through, which we have done many times.
I got to thinking about that as we traveled down to Yuma. It seems like a long way, but in comparison to the rest of the world, which has a circumference of 24,901 miles, it isn’t far at all. I could drive an extra 270 miles to Los Angeles (it would only be 900 miles from Idaho Falls if I went directly there) and jump on a jet to myriad places.
With nothing better to do, I followed this fantasy. I “virtually” boarded an airplane in Los Angeles and set off for Hong Kong. I have actually made a similar journey, and it is a long 16 hours. But in this 16-hour flight, I would travel 7,251 miles, essentially all over the Pacific Ocean. That is substantially longer than the drive to Yuma, and I would cross 16 time zones.
The next logical step in my virtual travel would be to board another jet for Sydney, Australia. This 4,581-mile flight would take just over nine hours and would include three time zones. Interestingly, had I chosen to go straight to Sydney from Los Angeles, I would only travel an additional 250 miles over the LA to Hong Kong leg — a tiny distance in this journey.
After a bite to eat, I would choose Cape Town, South Africa, right on the very southern tip of the dark continent. That journey would cover 6,842 miles and would cross nine time zones in a flight that would take over 15 hours.
Now the game was getting serious, though. Where should I go from Cape Town? North to Europe or west to South America? After much debate, I settled on London, England and hopped on a virtual jet for the 6,008-mile flight. Interestingly, since this was a northerly flight, I would cross only two time zones.
From London, it was time to start heading back home. A flight across the Atlantic Ocean to JFK Airport in New York City from London is a distance of 3,470 miles and crosses five time zones.
In New York, I opted to rent a car and drive the last 2,286 air miles back to Idaho Falls (only three time zones — two hours — difference this time) where, hopefully, my wife will have returned from Yuma and will be waiting to pick me up.
In all, this virtual journey was 31,806 miles, far longer than around the circumference of the equator. I crossed time zones 38 times and didn’t get airsick once.
What was most amazing, though, was the fact that I still saw so very little of this world. Even if I had taken a month at each location or doubled-down on the number of stops, I would still have missed the vast majority of the globe. It was a sobering reminder that this old world of ours is a wonderful, vast and diverse place, one worthy of our care and respect.